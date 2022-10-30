Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' season 4

The announcement comes ahead of the third season of ‘The Witcher’, which will arrive in the summer of 2023

PTI
October 30, 2022 12:22 IST

Liam Hemsworth | Photo Credit: JOEL RYAN

The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the epic drama series.

Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman following an appearance in Black Adam, played Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasts in the first three seasons of the show. The announcement comes ahead of the third season of The Witcher, which will arrive in the summer of 2023.

Cavill said his journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and he will be laying down his medallion and swords for season four.

Hemsworth, who recently starred in the Quibi drama Most Dangerous Game, said he is "over the moon" as a Witcher fan to play Geralt of Rivia.

According to sources, Cavill had a short-term deal for The Witcher and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Meanwhile, a four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on December 25, 2022.

