ADVERTISEMENT

‘Level Cross’ trailer: Amala Paul, Asif Ali starrer promises a suspenseful, gripping drama

Published - July 24, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Written and directed by Arfaz Ayub, the Malayalam film will hit the screens on July 26

The Hindu Bureau

Amala Paul in ‘Level Cross’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

The makers of Level Cross have dropped the film’s trailer. The Malayalam film, starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharaf U Dheen, is directed by Arfaz Ayub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amala Paul interview: Why the actor is ‘super grateful’ to be part of ‘Aadujeevitham’

The trailer shows Asif Ali as a bad-tempered railway gate-man, living in a barren land. Amala Paul plays a psychiatrist and it appears as if Sharaf U Dheen’s character was in a relationship with Amala’s character. The trailer gives a hint that the film unfolds in two timelines, with Amala’s character narrating her tale to Asif Ali’s character.

Adam Ayub has written the dialogues for the movie while Appu Prabhakar has done the cinematography. Arfaz has also written the story and screenplay of Level Cross.

ALSO READ:Actor Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Level Cross is set to hit the screens on July 26. The film is produced by Ramesh P Pillai under the banner Abhishek Films. The film is edited by Deepu Joseph.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US