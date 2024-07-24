‘Level Cross’ trailer: Amala Paul, Asif Ali starrer promises a suspenseful, gripping drama

The makers of Level Cross have dropped the film’s trailer. The Malayalam film, starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharaf U Dheen, is directed by Arfaz Ayub.

The trailer shows Asif Ali as a bad-tempered railway gate-man, living in a barren land. Amala Paul plays a psychiatrist and it appears as if Sharaf U Dheen’s character was in a relationship with Amala’s character. The trailer gives a hint that the film unfolds in two timelines, with Amala’s character narrating her tale to Asif Ali’s character.

Adam Ayub has written the dialogues for the movie while Appu Prabhakar has done the cinematography. Arfaz has also written the story and screenplay of Level Cross.

Level Cross is set to hit the screens on July 26. The film is produced by Ramesh P Pillai under the banner Abhishek Films. The film is edited by Deepu Joseph.