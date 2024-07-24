GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Level Cross’ trailer: Amala Paul, Asif Ali starrer promises a suspenseful, gripping drama

Written and directed by Arfaz Ayub, the Malayalam film will hit the screens on July 26

Published - July 24, 2024 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amala Paul in ‘Level Cross’.

Amala Paul in ‘Level Cross’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

The makers of Level Cross have dropped the film’s trailer. The Malayalam film, starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharaf U Dheen, is directed by Arfaz Ayub.

Amala Paul interview: Why the actor is ‘super grateful’ to be part of ‘Aadujeevitham’

The trailer shows Asif Ali as a bad-tempered railway gate-man, living in a barren land. Amala Paul plays a psychiatrist and it appears as if Sharaf U Dheen’s character was in a relationship with Amala’s character. The trailer gives a hint that the film unfolds in two timelines, with Amala’s character narrating her tale to Asif Ali’s character.

Adam Ayub has written the dialogues for the movie while Appu Prabhakar has done the cinematography. Arfaz has also written the story and screenplay of Level Cross.

ALSO READ:Actor Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan

Level Cross is set to hit the screens on July 26. The film is produced by Ramesh P Pillai under the banner Abhishek Films. The film is edited by Deepu Joseph.

