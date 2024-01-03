ADVERTISEMENT

‘Level Cross’ to star Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharafudheen

January 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

‘Level Cross’ will feature music by Vishal Chandrashekhar while its cinematography is by Appu Prabhakar

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Level Cross’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen are coming together for a film directed by Jeethu Joseph’s former associate Arfaz Ayub. The film’s title was revealed by the makers as Level Cross; the announcement was made through a motion poster featuring the lead cast.

ALSO READ
Actor Amala Paul marries boyfriend Jagat Desai; pictures out

Amala Paul took to Instagram to share the motion poster.

ALSO READ
The best Malayalam films of 2023: ‘Kaathal’ and ‘RDX’ to ‘O.Baby’ and ‘Romancham’

The film is presented by Jeethu Joseph and is produced by Ramesh R Pillai of Abhishek Films. The film marks the production banner’s first Malayalam project and interestingly, they are also bankrolling Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram starring Mohanlal.

Level Cross will feature music by Vishal Chandrashekhar while its cinematography is by Appu Prabhakar and Deepu Joseph is handling the edits. Arfaz Ayub’s father Adam Ayub has penned the dialogues for the upcoming film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US