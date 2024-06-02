GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Level Cross’ teaser: Asif Ali and Amala Paul venture into a deserted, haunted village

Written and directed by Arfaz Ayub, the film has music scored by Vishal Chandrashekhar

Published - June 02, 2024 03:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen in stills from ‘Level Cross’

Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen in stills from ‘Level Cross’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie, Level Cross, starring Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. The film is written and directed by Arfaz Ayub.

The teaser begins to show a level-crossing on a desert, next to which lies a deserted village. “One day, the villagers just left the place for good,” says Asif’s character, adding how people have spotted a ghost in the town that walks upside down. “I am not afraid of the ghosts; it’s the humans I am afraid of,” says Amala’s character. We then see glimpses of this thriller, including a shot of Sharafudheen’s character.

‘Once Upon a Time in Kochi’ movie review: A forgettable ‘comedy thriller’ that is neither funny nor thrilling

With music scored by Vishal Chandrashekhar, Level Cross has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar and editing by Deepu Joseph.

Produced by Ramesh P Pillai under Abhishek Films banner, the film is presented by Jeethu Joseph. Notably, the film marks the production banner’s first Malayalam project, and interestingly, they are also bankrolling Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film Ram starring Mohanlal.

Watch the teaser here:

