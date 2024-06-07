GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Lethal Weapon 3’ actor Alan Scarfe passes away

Scarf gained fame with his role as bad guys in ‘Double Impact’ and ‘Lethal Weapon III’ and as Dr. Bradley Talmadge in the UPN sci-fi series ‘Seven Days’

Updated - June 07, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Alan Scarfe. | Photo Credit: Trek Central/X

Veteran actor Alan Scarfe has passed away. He was 77. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scarfe died on April 28 of colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec.

He is survived by his son, actor Jonathan Scarfe. Scarf gained fame with his role as bad guys in Double Impact and Lethal Weapon III and as Dr. Bradley Talmadge in the UPN sci-fi series Seven Days.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ movie review: This Will Smith, Martin Lawrence ride is a thankless slog

Born in England and raised in Vancouver, Scarfe portrayed the Romulans Tokath and Admiral Mendak on episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1991 and 1993 and was another alien, the powerful Magistrate Augris, on a 1995 instalment of Star Trek: Voyager. Scarfe died on April 28 of colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec, his family announced.

Scarfe battled twins Alex and Chad Wagner (both portrayd by Jean-Claude Van Damme) as the wicked Nigel Griffith in the action film Double Impact (1991), then played the underhanded Internal Affairs chief Herman Walters in Lethal Weapon III (1992).

He appeared as National Security Agency member Talmadge, director of the Backstep Project operations, on all 66 episodes of Seven Days, which ran for three seasons, from 1998-2001. His big-screen projects included The Bay Boy (1984), Deserters (1984), Overnight (1986), Street Justice (1987), Iron Eagle II (1988), The Portrait (1992), the David Steinberg-directed The Wrong Guy (1997), Aka Albert Walker (2003) and The Hamster Cage (2005).

