Leslye Headland to helm Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ film adaptation

June 30, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Streaming service Netflix has roped in filmmaker Leslye Headland to tackle the film adaptation of the popular novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

Headland, known for feature films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People as well as the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar, a press release stated.

Penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017 and tells the story of the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo.

"In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her," the official synopsis of the film read.

The movie will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin.

