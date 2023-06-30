ADVERTISEMENT

Leslye Headland to helm Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ film adaptation

June 30, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

‘Russian Doll’ co-creator Headland will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar

PTI

Leslye Headland | Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer

Streaming service Netflix has roped in filmmaker Leslye Headland to tackle the film adaptation of the popular novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

ALSO READ
‘The Famous Five’ series adaptation in works at BBC; Nicolas Winding Refn to helm

Headland, known for feature films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People as well as the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, will direct the project from a script adapted by writer Liz Tigelaar, a press release stated.

Penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017 and tells the story of the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo.

"In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her," the official synopsis of the film read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Wes Anderson says his ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ adaptation is only 37 minutes long

The movie will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US