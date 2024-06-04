ADVERTISEMENT

Leslye Headland on casting Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘The Acolyte’: ‘She was essential in establishing the tone’

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:38 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:35 am IST

Leslye Headland, the creator and showrunner of Disney’s latest Star Wars show ‘The Acolyte,’ says Carrie-Anne Moss’ magnetism was indispensable to kickstart the series

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber

(L-R): Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) in Lucasfilm’s THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+ | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN BLACK

The Acolyte starts with a satisfying bang and the still centre of the flying kicks and leaps is the Jedi master Indara played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland, the creator and show-runner of the Star Wars series, set 100 years before the Skywalker saga, was apparently impressed with Moss’s work in The Matrix movies; she has been quoted describing Indara as “Trinity with a lightsaber!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carrie-Anne Moss felt like an essential part of establishing, first of all the tone of the show, and also to pull you in to the universe that we were establishing,” Leslye said over a video call from Los Angeles. “Without her power and skill, I’m not sure we would have been able to achieve the magnetic energy of starting the show, of getting the ball rolling.”

‘Ahsoka’ series review: Rosario Dawson’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-off is bright, tight and terribly thrilling 

The show, which follows an investigation into the killing of Jedi masters, also features Manny Jacinto as a retired smuggler living the good life, Dafne Keen as a young padwan, and Jodie Turner-Smith and Rebecca Henderson as differently powerful Jedi masters, among others. “I was lucky as the cast were all my first choices. I didn’t have any other ideas besides the actors that ended up being in the show, so I’m grateful they agreed to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When pitching the series to Lucasfilm, the 43-year-old co-creator of Russian Doll described The Acolyte as “Frozen meets Kill Bill.” “The Kill Bill inspiration obviously comes from a lot of martial arts films, which includes the Shaw Brothers, Kurosawa and others.” Ang Lee’s martial arts drama Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (2000) was also a muse for The Acolyte, Leslye said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was an inspiration not just for the fighting, but also for the sweeping epic-ness, which felt like something that was worth modelling ourselves after. Kill Bill gives you a sense of the genre you are watching. And Frozen represents the relationship between the two girls and how complicated that is.”

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 review: Nine pint-size powerhouses, including one from India, sparkle in this ‘Star Wars’-inspired anthology

(L-R): Director Leslye Headland and Lee Jung-jae on the set of Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Stills from The Acolyte Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN BLACK

A big Star Wars fan, Leslye says her love for the happenings a long time ago in those galaxies far, far away, is visceral. “I don’t think I can intellectually say exactly why I’m a Star Wars fan (long pause). It’s almost like Star Wars has been in my life since I was a little kid. Each part of my life, my childhood, my adolescence, my young adulthood, all had a version of Star Wars to hang on to and love. From the original trilogy, Special Editions to the prequels, every time there was a new piece of Star Wars media, there was something else to love.”

(L-R, front row): Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Stills from The Acolyte Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN BLACK

With the different masters (including secret ones) and padwans, the show is aptly named. “There are two answers for the reason for the title. One of them I can’t say because it’s a little bit of a spoiler (laughs). I felt giving the show a provocative name, identifying a role or position would make the audience wonder, which one of these characters is the acolyte? It would add to the mystery and hopefully get people to tune in and keep watching to have more revealed.”

The first two episodes of The Acolyte drops on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5 with weekly episodes dropping till July 17

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US