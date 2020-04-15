‘Leonardo’ first look: Aidan Turner stars in Leonardo da Vinci’s biopic series

The first look of actor Aidan Turner as Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci in the TV series Leonardo, has been released.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show about the Mona Lisa artist is produced by Lux Vide with RAI Fiction and Big Light Productions, in association with France Télévisions and RTVE. It will be co-produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Leonardo has been created by Frank Spotnitz ( known for The X-Files, The Man in the High Castle) and Steve Thompson (Sherlock), and is directed by Daniel Percival and Alexis Sweet. It is set for release in 2021 and traces the life of the genius artist, whose personal traits and background remain a mystery to admirers across the world even today.

Poldark star Turner will act along with other cast members such as Giancarlo Giannini and Andrea del Verrocchio, while Matilda De Angelis essays the coveted role Caterina da Cremona, da Vinci's friend and muse.