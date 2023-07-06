Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer out

July 06, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Makers of the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon have unveiled the official trailer of the film. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio shared the trailer.

According to Deadline, Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere on October 6 via Paramount in select theatres, including IMAX, ahead of opening wide on October 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+. The film takes place at the turn of the 20th century when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder, reported Deadline.

Killers of the Flower Moon marks the director and DiCaprio's other big collaboration after Gangs of New York, Aviation, The Audition and The Wolf of Wall Street. It is based on the best-selling book by David Grann and a true story told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone).

Earlier in May, the film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where it received a 9-minute standing ovation. Scorsese took the stage and spoke to the audience after the screening. "It's taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there ... there was lots of grass -- I'm a New Yorker, he said. "We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it." Scorsese also thanked the Cannes crowd, calling the screening a moving experience. "I don't think I've ever experienced like this," he said.

Watch the trailer here...