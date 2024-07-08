Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana and more flood the internet with tributes to late producer Jon Landau

The film industry is in mourning as news spread about the sudden death of renowned producer Jon Landau at the age of 63. Landau, who collaborated extensively with director James Cameron on iconic films such as Titanic and the Avatar franchise, passed away on Sunday.

Landau’s career included producing credits on Solaris, Alita: Battle Angel directed by Robert Rodriguez, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and Dick Tracy. His death has elicited a flood of tributes from colleagues and friends who remember him not just for his professional achievements, but for his profound personal impact.

Zoe Saldaña, a key figure in the Avatar franchise, expressed her grief on Instagram. “Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard,” she wrote alongside photos with Landau. “Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for…Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey. Rest in peace, dear Jon. You will be deeply missed.”

Sam Worthington, her Avatar co-star, paid homage to Landau’s character. “Jon was all heart. He made everything and everyone he touched feel they could be better. He led with humor and strength, compassion and kindness. The People say all energy is borrowed and someday you have to give it back. I see you, Jon.”

Kate Winslet, who starred in both Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water, remembered Landau as an exceptionally compassionate individual. “Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men,” she said. “He was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, her Titanic co-star, reflected on Landau’s lasting influence. “Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything he approached. His legacy and leadership will live on forever.”

Director Robert Rodriguez also shared his grief. “Devastated by the loss of my friend and Alita producer Jon Landau. He was so kind and personable that it was easy to forget he was also producing the biggest films in the world. He loved his family and his extended filmmaking family. He was a true inspiration and will be greatly missed.”

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, which produces the Avatar films, highlighted Landau’s visionary contributions. “Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed.”

Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, whose company Wētā FX worked with Landau on the Avatar movies, expressed their sorrow. “Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend. His influence will continue to inspire for years to come. Our deepest condolences are with Jon’s family and loved ones, as well as Jim and the Lightstorm Entertainment team.”

Joe Letteri, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor at Wētā FX, echoed the sentiment. “I am heartbroken at the loss of our friend Jon Landau. He was an amazing and generous man, and a world-class filmmaker who leaves a legacy that will last for generations. It was an honor to work beside him. His dedication to the art of filmmaking inspired us every day.”