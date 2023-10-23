‘Leo’ vs Leonardo DiCaprio: The Vijay-starrer beats ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at weekend global box office

October 23, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

According to estimates released on Sunday by Comscore, Vijay’s Tamil film Leo debuted in third position at the global box office over the latest weekend, with $31.2 million worldwide.

While Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, positioned itself as number one in that list with $44 million, in terms of worldwide cumulative among new releases, Leo earned $48.5 million in its four-day run compared with the $44 million earned by Killers of the Flower Moon.

According to an article in Variety, Leo earned $2.1 million over the weekend in the US and £1.07 million ($1.3 million) in its first three days of release in the U.K. and Ireland.

Official reports from the makers of Leo have confirmed that the film has grossed more than 400 crores in its first four days and this is the highest-ever weekend collection for a Tamil film.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj,

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon marks the sixth feature film collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio and the tenth between Scorsese and De Niro. The film will hit theatres in India on October 27. Interestingly, both films are adaptations of novels; while Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann, Leo is based on John Wagner’s graphic novel ‘A History of Violence’ which was also made into a film in 2005 by David Cronenberg.