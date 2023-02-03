‘Leo’: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Thalapathy 67’ title revealed with a ‘bloody sweet’ promo

February 03, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

After a lot of fanfare, the makers of Thalapathy 67, Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, have revealed the title of the project through a promo video.

The two-minute promo video of Leo, which instantly reminds one of the title reveal promo of Lokesh’s previous film Vikram, shows Vijay making chocolate and simultaneously forging a sword, only to dip the sword in the chocolate while waiting for an entourage of villains.

However, the video doesn’t give any hints about whether the film is a part of Lokesh’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

The producers have been making a slew of casting announcements this week. It was announced earlier this week that Trisha would be playing the female lead in her fifth collaboration with Vijay. Arjun, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin round out the cast of the film.

Thalapathy 67 has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially due to the news of it being a part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU,’ which was established in Kaithiand Vikram. Further, this is Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, which was one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical hits post-pandemic.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is currently in production and the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir for shooting. A promo video featuring the cast and crew boarding the flight to Kashmir was also released today. Reports stated earlier that the film could have a Deepavali release this year.

Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Masterand Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master)