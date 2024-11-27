Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi honoured at IFFI 2024, biopic in the works

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s unparalleled versatility, spanning peppy beats to soulful melodies, earned him the title of the greatest and most influential singer of the Indian subcontinent. His ability to mould his voice to each actor’s persona was unmatched, and his extensive repertoire — comprising over a thousand Hindi films and songs in numerous Indian languages—showcases his exceptional talent.

Mohammed Rafi’s son, Shahid Rafi, fondly recalled his father, both as a parent and as an artiste whose voice remains unforgettable. Sharing some of his favorite tracks sung by Rafi, Shahid reflected on their personal and professional impact. In a conversation with ANI, he said, “He was a true father. We miss him definitely. He was an excellent husband. In fact, dad never used to socialize; he always used to be with his family, playing around with us. He was very down-to-earth, very soft-spoken, and very charitable.”

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) includes a special tribute program to commemorate the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

Expressing gratitude for the enduring love people have for his father, Shahid Rafi added, “I’m really surprised — 45 years later, people still remember him in such a manner. Wherever I go, they just talk about him and remember him fondly. There are so many shows dedicated to my father, not just this year but every year, all over the world.

Shahid Rafi also revealed plans to produce a biographical film on his father, with an official announcement expected in December. Shahid shared that a contract has already been signed with filmmaker Umesh Shukla, known for his work on Oh My God.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and singer Sonu Nigam reflected on why a movie about the iconic singer had not been made earlier. They noted that Rafi’s life was devoid of controversy, marked by humility, simplicity, and a preference for keeping to himself.

Shahid also shared a touching anecdote about Rafi’s modesty and how he shielded his children from fully realizing his immense stardom. “He would casually say, ‘Do you know I sang a song for Amitabh Bachchan today?’ We’d respond with curiosity, asking questions like how tall Amitabh is or what kind of watch or shoes he was wearing,” Shahid recalled. “He would humor us and describe everything in detail, playing along with our fascination.”

Rafi’s musical journey — from humble beginnings to becoming a cultural icon — is a testament to his skill and determination. His repertoire covered a broad spectrum of genres, including romantic songs, emotional ballads, qawwalis, ghazals, bhajans, classical compositions, and party numbers. Some of his memorable songs include, Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge, Yun Hi Tum Mujhse Baat, Yeh Jo Chilmun Hai, Mera Man Tera Pyaasa, Kitna Pyara Vada.

Shahid shared that while it is difficult to pick favorites from his father’s vast catalog, two songs hold special emotional significance for him: Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge and Dil Ka Soona Saaz Tarana Dhundega.

Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, and was widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of his era. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award during his illustrious career. In 1967, he was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Over the years, Rafi collaborated with many legendary music directors, including Naushad Ali, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishan, SD Burman, and Roshan.

The evergreen singer passed away on July 31, 1980.

