Legendary filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan no more

K.S. Sethumadhavan, who made some of the finest films of all time in Malayalam, and who gave Tamil its first National Award for the best film, passed away in Chennai. He was 90.

A recipient of several National and State awards, Sethumadhavan was one of those directors who bridged the gap between mainstream and artistic cinema. Many of his films became box office hits.

Born in Palakkad in 1931, Sethumadhavan debuted as a director with a Sinhalese film, Vijayaveera, in 1960. The following year, he directed his first Malayalam film, Jnanasundari. Before long, he established himself as one of Malayalam cinema’s foremost directors.

He was prolific through the 1960s and 70s, during which he made films like Odayil Ninnu, Bharyamar Sookshikkuka, Kadalpalam, Vazhve Mayam, Ara Nazhika Neram, Achanum Bappayum, Karakanakkadal, Anubhavangal Palichakal, Panitheeratha Veedu, Azhakulla Saleena, Kanyakumari and Chattakkari.

He wasn’t as prolific in the 1980s and 90s, but still came up with significant films like Oppol and Venal Kinavukal. His work in Tamil Marupakkam (1990) won the National Award for the best film.

Five years later, his Stri won the National Award for the best film in Telugu. He also directed films in Hindi and Kannada.

Sethumadhavan’s contribution to Malayalam cinema was, of course, much greater. He succeeded in bringing out the best out of the biggest stars, including Prem Nazir, Sathyan and Sheela.

He introduced Kamal Haasan to Malayalam cinema. And it was in his 1971 film Anubhavangal Palichakal that Mammootty made an appearance on the silver screen for the first time, albeit only for a scene.

He was particularly adept at adapting literary works to cinema. Celebrated works by writers like M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, P. Padmarajan, P. Kesavadev and K.T. Muhammed were turned into films by him.

In a career spanning over four decades, he made more than 60 films. Many of them are still worth going back to even now.