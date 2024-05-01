ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary comedian Chris Farley biopic starring Paul Walter Hauser will mark Josh Gad’s directorial debut

May 01, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The film will be based on the book penned by Farley’s brother, Tom Farley Jr

The Hindu Bureau

The late Chris Farley and Paul Walter Hauser

New Line Cinema has officially secured the highly anticipated biopic package for A Chris Farley Story, with Paul Walter Hauser set to portray the legendary comedian and Josh Gad stepping into the director’s chair. The studio’s acquisition comes on the heels of last week’s report from Deadline, confirming New Line’s leading position in acquiring the project.

Based on the book penned by Farley’s brother, Tom Farley Jr., along with Tanner Colby, the screenplay will be crafted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and the film will be produced by Lorne Michaels and Erin David via Broadway Video.

Known for his uproarious performances on Saturday Night Live and roles in films like Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. Farley fought a tragic battle with addiction, culminating in his untimely death at the age of 33.

With Neustadter and Weber, the creative minds behind, The Fault in Our Stars and The Disaster Artist, at the helm, the recent Emmy-winning Hauser, will be stepping into big shoes with A Chris Farley Story.

