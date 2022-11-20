Legendary actor Gary Oldman subtly hints his retirement

November 20, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Legendary English actor Gary Oldman has dropped a subtle hint of his retirement after an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

According to a report by Deadline, the actor has claimed that he is ready to draw the curtain on his acting career after his latest TV show, Slow Horses, wraps its production.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you're young you think you're going to get round to doing all of them -- read that book -- then the years go by," said Oldman an interview with Times.

"I'm 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80. I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [the character he plays in Slow Horses] -- and then hang it up," he added.

The Academy Award-winning actor marked his return to television screens after nearly a decade with the Apple TV+ series in April. The second season of Slow Horses is slated to release this December, with two more seasons to release subsequently.

Trending

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in the upcoming Christopher Nolan flick Oppenheimer.