Legendary actor Gary Oldman subtly hints his retirement

November 20, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The actor has claimed that he is ready to draw the curtain on his acting career after his latest TV show, ‘Slow Horses’, wraps its production

ANI

Gary Oldman | Photo Credit: KATE GREEN

Legendary English actor Gary Oldman has dropped a subtle hint of his retirement after an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

According to a report by Deadline, the actor has claimed that he is ready to draw the curtain on his acting career after his latest TV show, Slow Horses, wraps its production.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you're young you think you're going to get round to doing all of them -- read that book -- then the years go by," said Oldman an interview with Times.

"I'm 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80. I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [the character he plays in Slow Horses] -- and then hang it up," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Academy Award-winning actor marked his return to television screens after nearly a decade with the Apple TV+ series in April. The second season of Slow Horses is slated to release this December, with two more seasons to release subsequently.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in the upcoming Christopher Nolan flick Oppenheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US