Legend Saravanan’s next: Payal Rajput, Andrea and Shaam on board

The film is said to be based on real events and is set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi

Published - September 16, 2024 12:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Legend Saravanan and RS Durai Senthilkumar

Looks like the sophomore outing of Legend Saravanan is going to be bigger! We had previously reported that the entrepreneur, who made his acting debut in 2022 with The Legend, is next teaming up with director RS Durai Senthilkumar. The makers have now revealed the film’s extended cast members.

Payal Rajput will be playing the film’s female lead and the rest of the cast will include Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Baahubali Prabhakar, Santhosh Prathap, and Baby Iyal.

Legend Saravanan teams up with director RS Durai Senthilkumar for his next

Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, the first shooting phase has been completed in Chennai. The second phase is underway in and around Panikka Nadar Kudiyiruppu in Thoothukudi which also happens to be Saravanan’s hometown. Following this, the shoot will also take place in Georgia, Mumbai, Delhi, and other locations.

The film is said to be based on real events and is set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi. Music for the film will be composed by Gibran, with cinematography by S Venkatesh and editing by Pradeep.

Meanwhile, Durai, who had previously helmed films like Ethirneechal, Kaaki Sattai, Kodi and Pattas, recently made Garudan which turned out to be a hit. The film, starring Soori as the lead, also featured an ensemble cast that includes Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Revathy Sharma, Roshini Haripriyan and Samuthirakani.

RS Durai Senthikumar interview: ‘Garudan’ is like a relay race with Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan

Saravanan debut film Legend was directed by JD and Jerry and starred Prabhu, Urvashi Rautela, Geethika Tiwary, Vivek, Suman and Nassar. The film featured music by Harris Jayaraj.

Top News Today

