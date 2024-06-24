GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legend Saravanan teams up with director RS Durai Senthilkumar for his next

More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon

Updated - June 24, 2024 02:12 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A photo from the sets of RS Durai Senthilkumar’s next and Legend Saravanan

A photo from the sets of RS Durai Senthilkumar’s next and Legend Saravanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Legend Saravanan is back! The entrepreneur, who made his acting debut in 2022 with The Legend, is next teaming up for his sophomore project with director RS Durai Senthilkumar.

RS Durai Senthikumar interview: ‘Garudan’ is like a relay race with Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan

The untitled film has reportedly gone on floors and Saravanan and Durai took to their respective social media handles to share the news with photos from the set.

More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Durai, who had previously helmed films like Ethirneechal, Kaaki Sattai, Kodi and Pattas, recently made Garudan which turned out to be a hit. The film, starring Soori as the lead, also featured an ensemble cast that includes Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Revathy Sharma, Roshini Haripriyan and Samuthirakani.

‘Garudan’ movie review: A fantastic Soori spearheads this tale on friendship, loyalty and deceit

Meanwhile, Saravanan debut film Legend was directed by JD and Jerry and starred Prabhu, Urvashi Rautela, Geethika Tiwary, Vivek, Suman and Nassar. The film featured music by Harris Jayaraj.

