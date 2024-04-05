ADVERTISEMENT

‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series in the works at Prime Video

April 05, 2024

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, best known for the hit teen drama series ‘Gossip Girl,’ will write the show

PTI

A still from ‘Legally Blonde’

Reese Witherspoon's “Legally Blonde” is getting a spin-off series from streaming service Prime Video.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, best known for the hit teen drama series "Gossip Girl", will write the show, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The series will be backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's production banner Hello Sunshine.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Witherspoon, 48, had kick-started the movie franchise with 2001's "Legally Blonde", where she played the idealistic Elle Woods who follows her boyfriend to a law school in order to win him back. But in the process, she discovers a natural aptitude for the law.

A sequel, titled "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", was released in 2003 and since then, there have been talks for a third part but it is yet to be materialised.

Schwartz and Savage will also executive produce the project through their Fake Empire banner, alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine as well Marc Platt, who is movie franchise producer.

