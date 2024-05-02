‘Lee’ trailer: Kate Winslet plays World War II photographer Lee Miller in real-life tale

May 02, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The trailer of Kate Winslet’s next Lee, in which she stars as esteemed World War II photographer Lee Miller, has been released. The film is based on Antony Penrose’s 1988 book The Lives of Lee Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winslet plays the role of Miller, who began her career as a model before documenting World War II as a photographer for Vogue. According to Rolling Stone, she took some of World War II’s most memorable photos including a selfie of her sitting in Hitler’s bathtub. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Josh O’Connor, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant and Alexander Skarsgård.

Lee is directed by directed by cinematographer Ellen Kuras, who makes her feature directorial debut after being the cinematographer for films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Summer of Sam, and so on. The film is set to release in theaters on September 27.

Winslet’s last appearance was in HBO mini-series The Regime, in which she plays a paranoid populist leader, whose grip on the regime (and her mind) turns unstable after she falls for a volatile soldier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.