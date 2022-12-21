Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Twister’ sequel ‘Twisters’ to release in 2024

December 21, 2022 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The follow-up is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

PTI

A still from 1996’s ‘Twister’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

We had earlier reported that filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung of Minari fame is making a sequel to the blockbuster 1996 Twister film. The latest is that the film is set to arrive in theatres on July 19, 2024.

The follow-up, titled Twisters, is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chung will direct the upcoming movie from a screenplay by Mark L Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G Inarritu's The Revenant.

Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall of The Kennedy/Marshall Company is attached to produce Twisters, which is being co-financed by Warner Bros.

The original Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma. Directed by Jan De Bont, the film had raised over USD 494 million at the international box office.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
