Learn about film in 40 days with writer-director Mark Cousins

Sundance Institute is offering a series of programmes and facilities for free, under Sundance Co//ab, while people worldwide are house-bound. This includes making its entire archive of Master Classes available for viewing.

This week, join writer-director Mark Cousins for a free, self-paced programme titled 40 Days to Learn Film. Best-known for the 15-hour documentary, The Story of Film (also a book), he will take viewers on a journey of exploring how we think about cinema and different aspects of moviemaking.

In the introduction, he says that this particular course may not fit in with the course that film students are studying as the focus is more on the passion for cinema. He, however, adds that clips of movies from around the world will be shown as well as many films directed by women.

Each video is about five to six minutes in length. The topics include Colour on Day 1 where he talks about Mani Kaul’s Siddeshwari Devi, Wedding films on Day 3, Movement and Blocking on Day 22, Memory on Day 33 and Freedom on Day 40.

The date for a live webinar with Mark will be announced later.