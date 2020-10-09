‘Laxmmi Bomb’ trailer: Akshay Kumar at his belligerent best

09 October 2020 13:35 IST

The film is the remake of Tamil movie ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ and is directed by Raghava Lawrence

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar, has been released.

The horror-comedy sees Akshay’s character being possessed by the spirit of a transgender person who is out to seek revenge, resulting in a series of incidents that terrifies his wife (Kiara) and the rest of his family.

Akshay also shared the Laxmmi Bomb trailer on social media, posting, “Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali.” The film is a Diwali release.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Muni 2: Kanchana from the blockbuster Tamil franchise Kanchana, and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film will release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.