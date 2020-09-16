‘Laxmmi Bomb’ teaser: Akshay Kumar film to release on November 9

Akshay Kumar in ‘Laxmmi Bomb’

The Hindi remake of ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The horror-comedy will release on Disney+ Hotstar for the festive Diwali season this year on November 9.

Akshay shared the news on social media and also released a new teaser of the project. Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was a massive success and is part of the blockbuster Muni and Kanchana horror-comedy franchise of films, which catapulted actor-director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence to fame.

Lawrence, who directed the original, will make his Bollywood directorial debut with Laxmmi Bomb, which also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar among the cast.