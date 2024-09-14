ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lawrence of Arabia’ series in the works from Roland Emmerich

Published - September 14, 2024 12:54 pm IST

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ screenwriter Anthony McCarten attached to pen the entire first season

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’

Roland Emmerich is set to remake the classic Lawrence of Arabia as a three-season TV series. Titled In Arabia, this ambitious project has Emmerich seeking a budget exceeding $100 million. The series is currently being shopped to potential networks, with Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten attached to pen the entire first season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roland Emmerich interview on ‘Those About To Die’: Ancient sports, Godzilla and Hollywood’s newfound obsession with the Roman Empire

The original Lawrence of Arabia, directed by David Lean and starring Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, and Omar Sharif, is widely regarded as one of the most seminal films of the 1960s. Renowned for its sweeping cinematography and epic scale, the film runs for nearly four hours and has long been considered the “epic to end all epics.”

Emmerich, known for his disaster-centric films like Moonfall, Independence Day, and 2012, faces a considerable challenge in reimagining such a revered classic.

‘Those About to Die’ series review: Anthony Hopkins cannot save this muddled mess of gratuitous sex and gore 

The series aims to revisit the journey of British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence, who played a crucial role in the Arab Revolt during World War I. Emmerich’s vision for In Arabia will explore Lawrence’s complex persona and his daring exploits in the Arabian desert. Given the legacy of Lean’s masterpiece, this remake will be under intense scrutiny from fans and critics alike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US