‘Lawrence of Arabia’ series in the works from Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich is set to remake the classic Lawrence of Arabia as a three-season TV series. Titled In Arabia, this ambitious project has Emmerich seeking a budget exceeding $100 million. The series is currently being shopped to potential networks, with Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten attached to pen the entire first season.

The original Lawrence of Arabia, directed by David Lean and starring Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, and Omar Sharif, is widely regarded as one of the most seminal films of the 1960s. Renowned for its sweeping cinematography and epic scale, the film runs for nearly four hours and has long been considered the “epic to end all epics.”

Emmerich, known for his disaster-centric films like Moonfall, Independence Day, and 2012, faces a considerable challenge in reimagining such a revered classic.

The series aims to revisit the journey of British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence, who played a crucial role in the Arab Revolt during World War I. Emmerich’s vision for In Arabia will explore Lawrence’s complex persona and his daring exploits in the Arabian desert. Given the legacy of Lean’s masterpiece, this remake will be under intense scrutiny from fans and critics alike.