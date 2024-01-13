ADVERTISEMENT

Laurence Fishburne joins 'The Witcher' season four

January 13, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Fishburne will essay the role of Regis in the new season, which will see actor Liam Hemsworth taking on the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill

PTI

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne has boarded the cast of the fourth season of Netflix's "The Witcher".

Fishburne, known for starring in "The Matrix" and "John Wick" films, will essay the role of Regis in the new season, which will see actor Liam Hemsworth taking on the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill.

Based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent".

It explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the character of Regis was introduced in the novel “Baptism of Fire” and it is described as “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey”.

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of ‘The Witcher,’” Fishburne said in a statement.

The fourth season of the Lauren Schmidt Hissrich-created show will start production later this year.

