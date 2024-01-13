GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Laurence Fishburne joins 'The Witcher' season four

Fishburne will essay the role of Regis in the new season, which will see actor Liam Hemsworth taking on the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill

January 13, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

PTI
Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne has boarded the cast of the fourth season of Netflix's "The Witcher".

Fishburne, known for starring in "The Matrix" and "John Wick" films, will essay the role of Regis in the new season, which will see actor Liam Hemsworth taking on the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill.

ALSO READ
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 2 review: A fitting farewell to Henry Cavill and set up for Liam Hemsworth 

Based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent".

It explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the character of Regis was introduced in the novel “Baptism of Fire” and it is described as “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey”.

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of ‘The Witcher,’” Fishburne said in a statement.

The fourth season of the Lauren Schmidt Hissrich-created show will start production later this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.