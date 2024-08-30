‘Laughing Buddha’ movie review: A humorous, non-judgemental look at the everyday lives of police officers

A way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Constable Govardhan (Pramod Shetty in an impressive performance) knows this more than anyone else at the Neeruru Police Station in Shivamogga. Tempted by the delicious food offered by Govardhan in the jail, all types of prisoners — from robbers to assaulters — confess to their crimes.

Director Bharath Raj’s Laughing Buddha, produced by Rishab Shetty, has a drastic shift in genre when compared to the filmmaker’s debut outing Hero, a slasher film mixed with comedy. On the other hand, Laughing Buddha is mostly a gentle comedy about the everyday lives of a policeman with action taking a backseat (no complaints about that!).

Laughing Buddha (Kannada) Director: M Bharath Raj Cast: Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Diganth Runtime: 136 minutes Storyline: A small town head constable takes up an unofficial case to help his superior officer, in order to save himself from suspension due to being overweight

Govardhan is a standout in the police station because of his ability to solve cases with a smile, whereas his boss loses his cool at the drop of a hat. The film pulls you into its world through a breezy first half that reflects the relatable yet ignored problems of police officers; an episode on burnout is well-written as it focuses on the family members of cops, who are the most affected by the unpredictable nature of the profession.

Meanwhile, Govardhan’s wife (Teju Belawadi) loves how he relishes food. You understand his special relationship with food going by how he eats with sheer happiness. Now, imagine letting go of something that you are most attached to. Govardhan is faced with this situation when a journalist’s critical observation of the fitness of officers in Neeruru station upsets the higher-ups.

An overweight Govardhan is asked to get into shape or think of another profession! For a while, Bharath Raj makes us believe that Govardhan’s transformation journey is the film’s core plot. But the twist leading to the second half splits Laughing Buddha into two different films.

An insulted Govardhan is in demand again to solve a case that requires his intelligence more than his physical toughness. Here, the portions involving Diganth lack solid humour and get stretched beyond necessary. Thankfully, Diganth does well to keep the mystery around his character intact till the climax, and Vishnu Vijay’s brilliant music, with his beats in superb sync with the actions on screen, salvages the second half. Even if the thriller angle doesn’t get a strong payoff, Bharath Raj ends the film on a high, bringing smiles back to our faces.

Another filmmaker might have made a movie on the relevant subject of custodial violence revolving around the senior officer who beats his prisoners black and blue. But Bharath Raj’s film is from the point of view of cops, and the director has done justice to his intention of portraying them as humans first.

Laughing Buddha takes a hopeful look at the overall system. The film’s non-judgemental outlook is evident in the depiction of criminals who commit crimes thanks to unjust and utter desperation. As for the cops, we often hear stories of police officers being asked to lose weight or quit; some even get shifted to health camps. The issue should be dealt with empathy as the officers often struggle to cope with stress and mental health issues, say Bharath Raj and team.

Laughing Buddha is currently running in theatres.

