‘Laughing Buddha’, from Rishab Shetty Films, gets a new release date

Published - August 10, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Directed by Bharath Raj, the Kannada film ‘Laughing Buddha’ stars Pramod Shetty in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Laughing Buddha’. | Photo Credit: Rishab Shetty Films/Instagram

Laughing Buddha, produced by actor-director Rishab Shetty, has got a new release date. The film, starring Pramod Shetty, was scheduled to release on August 23.

The Kannada film, directed by Bharath Raj, is set to release on August 30. Inspired by a real incident in Himachal Pradesh, the film is about the struggles of a police constable named Govardhan.

This is Bharath Raj’s sophomore film after his debut, Hero. The film was shot during the pandemic-induced lockdown and it the hit the screens in 2021. It was produced by Rishab Shetty, who also played the lead.

Diganth Manchale is set to play a pivotal role in Laughing Buddha. The makers are planning to release the film’s trailer on August 15.

