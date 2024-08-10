GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Laughing Buddha’, from Rishab Shetty Films, gets a new release date

Directed by Bharath Raj, the Kannada film ‘Laughing Buddha’ stars Pramod Shetty in the lead

Published - August 10, 2024 05:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Laughing Buddha’.

A poster of ‘Laughing Buddha’. | Photo Credit: Rishab Shetty Films/Instagram

Laughing Buddha, produced by actor-director Rishab Shetty, has got a new release date. The film, starring Pramod Shetty, was scheduled to release on August 23.

‘Bheema’ movie review: Duniya Vijay’s take on the perils of drug addiction is a mixed bag

The Kannada film, directed by Bharath Raj, is set to release on August 30. Inspired by a real incident in Himachal Pradesh, the film is about the struggles of a police constable named Govardhan.

This is Bharath Raj’s sophomore film after his debut, Hero. The film was shot during the pandemic-induced lockdown and it the hit the screens in 2021. It was produced by Rishab Shetty, who also played the lead.

ALSO READ:‘SSE Side A/B’ actor Gopalkrishna Deshpande: ‘Lucia’ and ‘Ulidavaru Kandante’ inspired me to dream big in films

Diganth Manchale is set to play a pivotal role in Laughing Buddha. The makers are planning to release the film’s trailer on August 15.

