GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Latvia chooses Annecy winner ‘Flow’ for 2025 Oscars International Feature submission

Latvia selects Gints Zilbalodis’ acclaimed animated film ‘Flow’, a multiple award-winner at Annecy Festival 2024, as its contender for the International Feature Film Oscar at the 2025 Academy Awards

Published - August 13, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gints Zilbalodis’ Annecy award-winning ‘Flow’

Gints Zilbalodis’ Annecy award-winning ‘Flow’ | Photo Credit: X/ @gintszilbalodis

Latvia has chosen Gints Zilbalodis’ animated film Flow as its entry for the 2025 Oscars in the International Feature Film category. Flow, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and secured four awards at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, will represent Latvia in the prestigious race.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more from the Annecy Film Festival 2024

Directed and co-written by Zilbalodis, known for Away, Flow tells the story of a brave cat who, after a devastating flood destroys his home, teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog. Together, they embark on a perilous journey across a submerged world, relying on their courage and ingenuity to find safety.

The film garnered significant acclaim at Annecy in June, winning the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution, the Audience Award, the Jury Award, and a special prize for its original music, composed by Zilbalodis and Rihards Zalupe. Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman produced the film.

‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ anime movie debuts first look images

Flow is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Film Festival next month. Following its festival circuit, Sideshow and Janus Films, which acquired the film post-Cannes, plan to release it in U.S. theaters later this year.

For consideration in the International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, films must have been released in their home country between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, for at least seven consecutive days. The deadline for submission is October 2 at 5 p.m. PT, with the Oscars ceremony set for March 2, 2025.

Related Topics

World cinema / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.