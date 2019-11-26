Latest ‘Star Wars’ script was put on sale on eBay, reveals JJ Abrams

Movies

One of the actors on ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ misplaced their script, which later turned up online for sale

Filmmaker J J Abrams has revealed that the script of his upcoming film, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, was put on sale on eBay after one of the actors left their script under the bed in their hotel room.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the director said somebody from Disney team saw the script up for sale on the e-commerce website and bought it so they “got it back before it sold”.

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay,” Abrams said.

The director added that the team finished the third installment in the latest Star Wars trilogy on Sunday.

