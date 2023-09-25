ADVERTISEMENT

Late-night talk shows to return first as WGA strike draws to a close

September 25, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Talk shows fall under SAG-AFTRA’s network code deal and it’s not a part of the talent guild’s current strike

The Hindu Bureau

Stephen Colbert | Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk

We recently reported that the Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement on September 24 to end a historic screenwriters’ strike after nearly five months. The first step towards normalcy would be the return of late-night talk shows that are expected to air within the next two to three weeks.

ALSO READ
Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for actors

According to an article in Variety, a few late-night show producers have already emailed staff members to return to work at the earliest. Interestingly, talk shows fall under SAG-AFTRA’s network code deal and it’s not a part of the talent guild’s current strike. Therefore, the hosts can return to work after the WGA membership approves the new deal.

It’s also expected that the five rival late-night TV hosts — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver — who teamed up with Spotify for ‘Strike Force Five,’ a limited-series podcast discussing the WGA writers strike, might coordinate to return at the same time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US