Last quarter kicks off with a dud

Filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon’s third Bollywood outing also happened to kickstart the film industry’s third and final quarter. His film, Chef is the official adaptation of Jon Favreau’s 2014 Hollywood film of the same name. Unfortunately, the Saif Ali Khan-starrer has performed poorly at the box office despite favourable reviews, operating at a mere 10 to 15% occupancy in theatres. It also opened at a piddly ₹85 lakh net to more than 1500 screens all over the country. Unlike his peers, Khan hasn’t had a big film more approximately a decade, baring the exception of Cocktail in 2012. “He’s not star who can get an opening on his own,” says Shailesh Kapoor of Ormax Media, a film specialising in trade insights. “[Chef’s] music never really took off.” He adds that even a small film like the 2013 Go Goa Gone, which starred Khan as a Russian criminal opened at ₹3.47 crore net.

In addition to the absence of popular music, Chef didn’t have big names as the female leads, compounding the lack of commercial value, while the adaptation route didn’t really help matters. Additionally, Bollywood refrains from big releases in the run-up to Diwali. “People are busy with festivities and it’s traditionally a dry week for the box office,” says Kapoor. “Chef has not sustained well. Even the cities have not seen any real traction.” Shortly after its release, the film’s shows have been reduced. Box office experts predict that Khan’s film will be done with its theatrical life today. It’s not expected to cross ₹6 crore net.