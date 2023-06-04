ADVERTISEMENT

Lashana Lynch to star alongside Eddie Redmayne in ‘Day of the Jackal’ series

June 04, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Lashana Lynch will feature as a law enforcement agent determined to catch the notorious assassin The Jackal in this contemporary reimagination

PTI

Lashana Lynch | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

British star Lashana Lynch will feature alongside Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the upcoming series The Day of the Jackal.

The show, based on author Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, hails from Universal International Studios and Carnival Films. The book was previously adapted into a 1973 film, starring Edward Fox and Michael Lonsdale.

It has been reimagined as a contemporary story set amidst the current turbulent geo-political landscape and will delve deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’.

Redmayne will essay the role of the notorious assassin The Jackal in the show which will be written by Ronan Bennett and directed by Brian Kirk.

Lynch, known for starring in Captain Marvel, Woman King, and No Time To Die, will play Bianca, a "tenacious law enforcement agent determined to catch The Jackal", reportedVariety.

The Day of the Jackal will air on streaming service Peacock in the US and Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Redmayne will also executive produce alongside Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, Sky Studios’ Sam Hoyle. Marianne Buckland serves as co-executive producer, Frederick Forsyth is consulting producer and Christopher Hall is a producer.

