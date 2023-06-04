HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lashana Lynch to star alongside Eddie Redmayne in ‘Day of the Jackal’ series

Lashana Lynch will feature as a law enforcement agent determined to catch the notorious assassin The Jackal in this contemporary reimagination

June 04, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

PTI
Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

British star Lashana Lynch will feature alongside Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the upcoming series The Day of the Jackal.

The show, based on author Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, hails from Universal International Studios and Carnival Films. The book was previously adapted into a 1973 film, starring Edward Fox and Michael Lonsdale.

ALSO READ
‘No Time to Die’: Lashana Lynch on battling online abuse after being confirmed as new 007

It has been reimagined as a contemporary story set amidst the current turbulent geo-political landscape and will delve deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’.

Redmayne will essay the role of the notorious assassin The Jackal in the show which will be written by Ronan Bennett and directed by Brian Kirk.

Lynch, known for starring in Captain Marvel, Woman King, and No Time To Die, will play Bianca, a "tenacious law enforcement agent determined to catch The Jackal", reportedVariety.

The Day of the Jackal will air on streaming service Peacock in the US and Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

ALSO READ
‘The Day of the Jackal’ by Frederick Forsyth

Redmayne will also executive produce alongside Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, Sky Studios’ Sam Hoyle. Marianne Buckland serves as co-executive producer, Frederick Forsyth is consulting producer and Christopher Hall is a producer.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.