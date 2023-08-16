Lars Von Trier shares ad seeking ‘girlfriend/muse’ for next film

August 16, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Danish filmmaker and provocateur Lars Von Trier recently put out a video seeking a ‘girlfriend’ who can double up as his muse for his next film.

Known for acclaimed and controversial films like The Idiots, Dancer in the Dark, Antichrist and Nymphomaniac, Von Trier announced last year that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 67-year-old filmmaker had reportedly taken a break from making movies.

“I don’t know what I’ve dragged myself into this time. So before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear,” Von Trier, sporting a red shirt and glasses, says with characteristic cheekiness in a video posted on Instagram. “I am 67 years old. I have Parkinson’s, OCD and an at the moment controlled alcoholism. In short, with any luck I should still have a few decent movies left in me.”

He continues, “All this is meant as an old-school contact ad, where I, without knowing the least about social media, [am] looking for a female girlfriend/muse. And despite all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner. Thank you for your infinite patience.”

He also shared an email-id for interested parties to contact him.

