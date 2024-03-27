ADVERTISEMENT

Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith to essay cameo roles in ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel

March 27, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lars Ulrich, veteran drummer and co-founder of the American heavy metal band Metallica. | Photo Credit: Lars Ulrich/Instagram

Lars Ulrich of Metallicaand Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith will appear in the upcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel. Though details about their roles are yet to revealed, it is confirmed that the two veteran drummers will be essaying a cameo in the movie, reported Deadline.

Reports say the two will play short-lived drummers for the fictitious Spinal Tap band. Fran Drescher will reprise her role of a publicist, called Bobbi Flekman.

Other actors in the movie are Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Jason Acuna, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison, comedian Brad Williams and musician Paul Shaffer. Paul McCartney and Elton John are the other musicians set to appear in the movie.

The shooting of This Is Spinal Tap sequel, directed by Rob Reiner (who also directed the 1984 original), is currently underway. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. The film was earlier scheduled to release in March, 2024.

