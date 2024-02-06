GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Lal Salaam’ trailer: Rajinikanth bats for communal harmony in Vishnu Vishal - Vikranth’s sports drama

The Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial also stars Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna and Thangadurai

February 06, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Lal Salaam’ 

A still from ‘Lal Salaam’  | Photo Credit: @suntv/YouTube

The trailer of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam has been released by the makers. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, the film features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo.

The team of Lal Salaam took to social media to share the trailer.

In the trailer, we are introduced to the lead characters who are cricketers from different backgrounds. We are also shown a glimpse of Moideen Bhai (Rajini) who says, “Keep humanity above religion and belief.”

Lal Salaam also stars Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna and Thangadurai. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film’s music is by AR Rahman. Vishnu Rangasamy is in charge of cinematography while B. Pravin Baaskar handles the editing.

Lal Salaam is scheduled to hit theatres on February 9. Watch the trailer here:

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

