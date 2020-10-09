Lakshmi Manchu’s new talk show

HYDERABAD

09 October 2020 10:55 IST

‘Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi Manchu’ to feature S S Rajamouli, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Sania Mirza among several others

Actor-producer and talk show host Lakshmi Manchu has announced her new show Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu. The talk show that will soon stream on a new online platform South Bay will have Lakshmi hosting personalities from different fields.

The promo video shows Lakshmi celebrating people’s resilience to cope with the pandemic and begin life afresh. The actor-producer who began her career with the American television series Las Vegas, is well known for her Telugu films, television shows and talk shows such as Feet Up with the Stars.

Her new show will feature film personalities such as director Rajamouli, actors Taapsee Pannu and Sendhil Ramamurthy, sports personalities Sania Mirza, Prakash Amritraj, fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil, Bibhu Mohapatra, and chefs Pooja Dhingra and Anna Polyviou.

The date for the show will be revealed soon.