LaKeith Stanfield in talks to join Jennifer Lawrence-Robert Pattinson’s ‘Die, My Love’

Actor LaKeith Stanfield is in negotiations to board the cast of Die, My Love, an upcoming thriller film from filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. If his deal goes through, Stanfield will feature opposite Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the movie, reported Deadline.

The actor is best known for starring in critically-acclaimed movies such as Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems, Knives Out and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Die, My Love is set in a remote forgotten rural area and follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. Ramsay, the director of films like Ratcatcher, We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, has co-written the new movie's script with Enda Walsh.

Lawrence, an Oscar winner, will also produce Die, My Love with Justine Ciarrocchi through their Excellent Cadaver banner, alongside Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood and Black Label Media.

Stanfield was most recently seen in Sony and Legendary’s The Book of Clarence as well as Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. He also appeared in the Apple TV+ drama The Changeling.