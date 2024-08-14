GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LaKeith Stanfield in talks to join Jennifer Lawrence-Robert Pattinson’s ‘Die, My Love’

‘Die, My Love’, to be directed by Lynne Ramsay, is billed as an action thriller

Published - August 14, 2024 01:07 pm IST

PTI
Actor LaKeith Stanfield.

Actor LaKeith Stanfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Actor LaKeith Stanfield is in negotiations to board the cast of Die, My Love, an upcoming thriller film from filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. If his deal goes through, Stanfield will feature opposite Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the movie, reported Deadline.

The actor is best known for starring in critically-acclaimed movies such as Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems, Knives Out and Judas and the Black Messiah.

LaKeith Stanfield in talks to lead ‘El Paso, Elsewhere’ film adaptation

Die, My Love is set in a remote forgotten rural area and follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. Ramsay, the director of films like Ratcatcher, We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, has co-written the new movie's script with Enda Walsh.

Lawrence, an Oscar winner, will also produce Die, My Love with Justine Ciarrocchi through their Excellent Cadaver banner, alongside Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood and Black Label Media.

ALSO READ:‘The Changeling’ series review: LaKeith Stanfield shines in this baffling fairy tale-turned-horror drama

Stanfield was most recently seen in Sony and Legendary’s The Book of Clarence as well as Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. He also appeared in the Apple TV+ drama The Changeling.

