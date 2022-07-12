Directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, the film also features Jai, Sathyaraj, and Redin Kingsley

Nayanthara’s 75th film was launched earlier today with a pooja ceremony. Tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75, the film is produced by ZEE Studios, Trident Arts and Naad Sstudios.

Written and directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, the film also features Jai, Sathyaraj, and Redin Kingsley in the lead roles. Other details regarding the cast and plot of the film are kept under wraps.

A picture from the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaking about the project, director Nilesh says that he is blessed and grateful to have collaborated with such prestigious production houses for his maiden film. “It feels surreal to acknowledge that Mrs. Nayanthara, the one and only Lady Superstar, will be leading this project as its protagonist. As this is her 75th film, I’m deeply committed to delivering the trust and confidence she has in us.” Nilesh also dedicates this film to his mentor, director Shankar, who he says taught most of what he knows about filmmaking.

Mr Akshay Kejriwal, Head - South Movies, Zee Studios, says that he is delighted to have collaborated on this milestone film of Nayanthara. “She has consistently enthralled audiences across the globe for close to two decades and it is our absolute honour and privilege to present this film helmed by the supremely talented Nilesh Krishnaa,” he added.

Lady Superstar 75 has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan, editing by Praveen Antony, and art direction by Jacki. The shooting of the film is expected to begin soon.