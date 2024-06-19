‘Lady in the Lake’ trailer: Natalie Portman investigates Moses Ingram’s murder in this eerie thriller

Apple TV+ on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming limited series, Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Created and directed by Alma Har’el, the seven-part limited series is based on the 2019 novel by New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman.

The eerie trailer begins with a voiceover of Ingram’s character, Cleo Johnson, who seems to post-humously speak to Maddie Schwartz (Portman), the lady who dragged her dead body out of a lake. The rest of the trailer takes one by shock as we learn the secrets of who Maddie is and what she did in pursuit of her dreams to become a successful writer.

“When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger,” reads the official synopsis.

Lady in the Lake also stars Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

The series is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Har’el also executive produces alongside Christopher Leggett. Portman serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Sophie Mas. Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée serve as executive producers for Crazyrose, and Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin and author Lippman also executive produce.

Lady in the Lake will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19 followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23.