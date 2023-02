February 15, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Todd Philips, the writer and director of Joker: Folie à Deux, took to Instagram to reveal the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga is a sequel to the 2019-hit Joker .

Currently in production, the film is set for release in 2024.

Lady Gaga had earlier collaborated with Philips on A Star is Born.

Joker won two Academy Awards at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Original Score.