Lady Gaga reveals a film on 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is in the works

June 17, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Pop star Lady Gaga has revealed that she is working on the concert film for "The Chromatica Ball Tour".

In a post on Instagram, the 37-year-old musician gave an update about her various endeavours, including her role in "Joker" sequel "Folie a Deux".

Gaga said her fans will soon be able to experience the film on the big screen.

"I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way," the actor-singer said.

"I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for 'Joker', I filmed 'Joker' for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit," she added.

Gaga had embarked on the 15-stop tour in 2020 to promote her sixth studio album, 'Chromatica'.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, her performance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium is likely when the concert was filmed, considering the crowd of over 52,000 attendees was notified that the show was being recorded.

The singer also shared a photo of her working on "The Chromatica Ball" edit, with a still frame from the film behind her.

"I can’t WAIT for you to experience it," Gaga said.

"Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I've been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art," she added.

Gaga will next be seen in "Joker: Folie a Deux" opposite Joaquin Phoenix. In the Todd Phillips-directed movie, the actor-singer will be essaying the role of Harley Quinn.