 />
Lady Gaga joins cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

The comedy-horror series centers on the iconic character Wednesday Addams from ‘The Addams Family’ franchise, played by Jenna Ortega 

Published - November 14, 2024 01:30 pm IST

PTI
Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Joker: Folie a Deux” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Joker: Folie a Deux” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/ Getty Images via AFP

Pop star and actor Lady Gaga will be making a guest appearance in the second season of hit Netflix series Wednesday.

The comedy-horror series is developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and centers on the iconic character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family franchise.

Released on Netflix in November 2022, the show stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school. Filmmaker Tim Burton helmed four episodes of the first season.

'Wednesday' spin-off under development at Netflix

According to news outlet Entertainment Weekly, the details of Gaga’s character have been kept under wraps.

Sources told the publication that the production team had tried to get Gaga on the show for a larger role in season two, but that ultimately did not work out.

Steve Buscemi joins cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Wednesday also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems.

Gaga most recently starred in Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie Joker.

Published - November 14, 2024 01:30 pm IST

0 / 0
