Movies

Ladakh all set to roll out first edition of Himalayan Film Festival

The first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival will begin in Leh, capital city of Ladakh from September 24, officials said.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The five-days-long film festival, which is being organised by the administration of union territory of Ladakh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals (DIFF) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will conclude on September 28.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be the chief guest at the event.

The festival is a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence. Keeping in view PM Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Jan Bhagidhari’, the film festival will have active participation from the local filmmakers and showcase talent from across various himalayan states and UTs.

Popular films from Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh besides Indian Panorama selected films will be showcased during the movie gala.

Masterclasses on editing by Priya Krishnaswamy, wildlife by Nallamuthu, direction by Nila Madhab Panda and in acting by Phonsok Ladakhi will also be organized during the festival. The masterclasses are aimed to provide necessary skills and networking opportunities to budding as well as established filmmakers.

Renowned film personalities including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Kirti Kulhari will be part of the In-conversation sessions.

There will also be a competition section for short films and documentaries to recognize the talented filmmakers from the Himalayan region.

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest release “Shershaah”, a bipoic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, will be screened at the opening ceremony, while “The Shepherdess of Glacier” will bring the curtains down.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Bhavai’ makers remove ‘objectionable’ dialogue from film, say they have highest regard for ‘Ramayana’

Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya team up for ‘Sunny’

Sekhar Kammula: ‘When people discuss issues I raise in my films, it’s as though my writing madness has paid off’

In ‘Ashvamithra’, director Earthling Koushalya views life from a child’s perspective

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

Have you met Arya the randonneur?

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A piercingly poignant and sobering slice of the past

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s 1st private crew

Dan Levy inks deal with Netflix for developing film, TV projects

‘Little Things’ final season to premiere on Netflix in October

‘Old’ movie review: M Night Shyamalan’s holiday from hell partly engages

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ movie review: Home invasion flick doesn’t hit the mark this time around

Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ review: A touching profile of the man behind the wheel

‘Friendship’ movie review: Harbhajan Singh turns Tamil film hero in a dreary watch

‘Kodiyil Oruvan’ movie review: A silly drama that neither gets its ‘mass’ right nor its politics

New multi-season series on Nirav Modi in the works

‘Kaanekkaane’ movie review: Manu Ashokan returns with tightrope thriller-drama, that finishes tamely

‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 2 review: K-drama comfort viewing of the best kind
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 12:54:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ladakh-all-set-to-roll-out-first-edition-of-himalayan-film-festival/article36583478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY