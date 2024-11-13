ADVERTISEMENT

‘Laapataa Ladies’ rebrands to ‘Lost Ladies’ as Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan begin Oscar campain in the U.S.

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:31 am IST

Aamir Khan recently kicked off the campaign at New York’s Indian restaurant, The Bungalow, where he was joined by Kiran Rao and hosted by chef Vikas Khanna

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster for ‘Laapata Ladies’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

India’s official Oscars 2025 entry, Laapataa Ladies, has rebranded as Lost Ladies as it heads to international audiences, with a new poster unveiled on the film’s official Instagram account. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions in collaboration with Kindling Pictures and Jio Studios, the film, directed by Kiran Rao, has gained critical acclaim and has begun its Academy Awards campaign with high hopes.

Lost Ladies, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, looks at gender dynamics in rural India. Set in 2001, it follows two brides mistakenly switched during a chaotic train journey, leading their respective husbands on a frenzied search. The film features debutants Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta alongside seasoned actors like Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

The newly released poster features the lead characters with the tagline, “Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself.” The film’s promotional post praised designers Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for capturing its spirited essence.

Laapataa Ladies continues its U.S. campaign ahead of the 97th Oscars on March 2, 2025.

